Travis Head Breaks Finch's Record for Most T20I Sixes in a Calendar Year

Australian opener Travis Head continues his blazing form in T20I cricket, breaking former captain Aaron Finch's record for the most sixes in a calendar year by an Australian. Head set this milestone during the second T20I game against England in Cardiff.

Following a half-century in the first T20I, Head smashed 31 runs from just 14 balls, hitting four boundaries and two sixes, maintaining a strike rate of 221.43. This brought his total sixes for the year to 33, eclipsing Finch's 2018 record of 31 sixes.

This year, Head has scored 539 runs in 15 T20Is at an average of 38.50 and a strike rate of 178.47, including four half-centuries. In the match, after winning the toss, England chose to bowl first. Despite solid starts from the openers, Australia posted 193/6 in 20 overs, aided by key partnerships and individual performances.

In pursuit of 194, England captain Phil Salt struck 39 off 23 balls, anchoring the chase amid early wicket losses. A crucial 90-run stand between Liam Livingstone (87 off 47) and Jacob Bethell (44 off 24) secured England's three-wicket victory with an over remaining. Livingstone's all-round performance earned him 'Player of the Match.'

(With inputs from agencies.)