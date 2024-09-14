Left Menu

Leclerc Secures Pole at Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Verstappen and Norris Struggle

Charles Leclerc claimed pole position for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, significantly affecting the championship. Max Verstappen qualified sixth and Lando Norris only managed 17th. The session was eventful with incidents involving Esteban Ocon, Alex Albon, and Oliver Bearman, highlighting challenges faced by top contenders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baku | Updated: 14-09-2024 19:02 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 19:02 IST
Leclerc Secures Pole at Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Verstappen and Norris Struggle
  • Country:
  • Azerbaijan

Charles Leclerc secured the pole position for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Saturday, a crucial development in the title race. Max Verstappen, the current leader, qualified a disappointing sixth, while Lando Norris finished a lowly 17th. Leclerc, who won the previous race in Italy, was fastest by 0.321 seconds, outperforming McLaren's Oscar Piastri and his Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz Jr.

Norris, who is second in the standings, 62 points behind Verstappen with eight rounds remaining, struggled due to a yellow flag caused by Esteban Ocon's slow-moving Alpine. "There's a long race ahead, we have some good tires in the bank, I'm still hopeful we can get a good result. I think the car is quick. Bit frustrating, but nothing I can do," Norris said.

The session also witnessed a bizarre incident when Williams' Alex Albon stopped on his way out of the pits to remove a cooling equipment piece left in his air intake, qualifying 10th and facing a stewards' investigation. His teammate, Franco Colapinto, qualified ninth, while British teen Oliver Bearman finished 11th despite a crash earlier in the day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Four-Year Mark in Jail: The Ongoing Legal Saga of Umar Khalid

Four-Year Mark in Jail: The Ongoing Legal Saga of Umar Khalid

 India
2
Security Forces Neutralize Three Terrorists in Baramulla Ahead of Assembly Elections

Security Forces Neutralize Three Terrorists in Baramulla Ahead of Assembly E...

 India
3
Rajasthan’s Economic Leap: Investors Confident in 'Double Engine' Government

Rajasthan’s Economic Leap: Investors Confident in 'Double Engine' Government

 India
4
Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024