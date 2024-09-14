Leclerc Secures Pole at Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Verstappen and Norris Struggle

Charles Leclerc secured the pole position for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Saturday, a crucial development in the title race. Max Verstappen, the current leader, qualified a disappointing sixth, while Lando Norris finished a lowly 17th. Leclerc, who won the previous race in Italy, was fastest by 0.321 seconds, outperforming McLaren's Oscar Piastri and his Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz Jr.

Norris, who is second in the standings, 62 points behind Verstappen with eight rounds remaining, struggled due to a yellow flag caused by Esteban Ocon's slow-moving Alpine. "There's a long race ahead, we have some good tires in the bank, I'm still hopeful we can get a good result. I think the car is quick. Bit frustrating, but nothing I can do," Norris said.

The session also witnessed a bizarre incident when Williams' Alex Albon stopped on his way out of the pits to remove a cooling equipment piece left in his air intake, qualifying 10th and facing a stewards' investigation. His teammate, Franco Colapinto, qualified ninth, while British teen Oliver Bearman finished 11th despite a crash earlier in the day.

(With inputs from agencies.)