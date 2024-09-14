Leclerc Secures Fourth Consecutive Pole in Azerbaijan GP as Norris Faces Qualifying Setback

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc clinched pole position at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix for the fourth consecutive year on Saturday, while McLaren's Lando Norris faced a challenging qualifying round and will start from 17th place. McLaren's Oscar Piastri will join Leclerc at the front row, with Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and Red Bull's Sergio Perez lining up on the second row.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull's world championship leader, qualified only sixth, trailing Mercedes' George Russell in fifth. Despite earning his 26th career pole, Leclerc has yet to win a race in Baku, where Red Bull has dominated for the past three years. "It's one of my favorite tracks. This year, our race car is stronger, and I hope we can finally make it tomorrow," said Leclerc.

Norris faced a disappointing qualifying session, hindered by a yellow flag in the first phase. "It was unlucky. There's a long race ahead, and I'm still hopeful for a good result," he said. Alpine's Pierre Gasly, qualifying 13th, is under scrutiny for a fuel flow irregularity, potentially shifting Norris up a place. Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton secured the seventh spot.

