Left Menu

Leclerc Secures Fourth Consecutive Pole in Azerbaijan GP as Norris Faces Qualifying Setback

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc clinched pole position at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix for the fourth successive year. McLaren's Lando Norris faced a qualifying setback and will start 17th. Max Verstappen, the current championship leader, qualified only sixth. Oscar Piastri impressed by securing the second spot on the grid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2024 20:47 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 20:47 IST
Leclerc Secures Fourth Consecutive Pole in Azerbaijan GP as Norris Faces Qualifying Setback

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc clinched pole position at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix for the fourth consecutive year on Saturday, while McLaren's Lando Norris faced a challenging qualifying round and will start from 17th place. McLaren's Oscar Piastri will join Leclerc at the front row, with Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and Red Bull's Sergio Perez lining up on the second row.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull's world championship leader, qualified only sixth, trailing Mercedes' George Russell in fifth. Despite earning his 26th career pole, Leclerc has yet to win a race in Baku, where Red Bull has dominated for the past three years. "It's one of my favorite tracks. This year, our race car is stronger, and I hope we can finally make it tomorrow," said Leclerc.

Norris faced a disappointing qualifying session, hindered by a yellow flag in the first phase. "It was unlucky. There's a long race ahead, and I'm still hopeful for a good result," he said. Alpine's Pierre Gasly, qualifying 13th, is under scrutiny for a fuel flow irregularity, potentially shifting Norris up a place. Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton secured the seventh spot.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Four-Year Mark in Jail: The Ongoing Legal Saga of Umar Khalid

Four-Year Mark in Jail: The Ongoing Legal Saga of Umar Khalid

 India
2
Security Forces Neutralize Three Terrorists in Baramulla Ahead of Assembly Elections

Security Forces Neutralize Three Terrorists in Baramulla Ahead of Assembly E...

 India
3
Rajasthan’s Economic Leap: Investors Confident in 'Double Engine' Government

Rajasthan’s Economic Leap: Investors Confident in 'Double Engine' Government

 India
4
Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024