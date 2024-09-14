Vidhatri Urs Dominates Late Stages of Women's Pro Golf Tour

Vidhatri Urs has emerged as the standout performer in the Women's Pro Golf Tour, winning three consecutive legs and solidifying her status as the season's most successful player. Despite competing in only five of the 11 legs, Urs currently sits seventh on the Order of Merit.

Hitaashee Bakshi remains at the top of the Order of Merit after participating in 10 of the 11 legs, securing Rs 11,99,500 in prize money. Close behind are Sneha Singh, with two wins and Rs 10,41,500, and Amandeep Drall, with one win and Rs 10,08,640.

The tour has expanded significantly from its humble beginnings 15 years ago, now featuring 45-50 players, including many amateurs. The presence of Dr Pawan Munjal, Chairman of Hero MotoCorp, was a pleasant surprise for the players, highlighting the sport's growing support. Upcoming legs and the Women's Indian Open promise more exciting competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)