Victor Boniface Shines as Leverkusen Thrash Hoffenheim 4-1
Victor Boniface scored twice in Bayer Leverkusen's 4-1 victory over Hoffenheim. Ahead of their Champions League opener, Leverkusen rebounded from a rare Bundesliga loss. Meanwhile, Leipzig drew 0-0 with Union Berlin. Newcomer Ermedin Demirovic scored twice for Stuttgart, and Eintracht Frankfurt secured a 2-1 win over Wolfsburg.
Victor Boniface scored twice as Bayer Leverkusen beat Hoffenheim 4-1 to rebound from a rare Bundesliga loss, while Leipzig dropped points for the first time this season in a 0-0 draw with Union Berlin on Saturday.
Preparing for their Champions League opener against Feyenoord, Leverkusen returned to winning form after a 3-2 loss to Leipzig, their first Bundesliga defeat in 15 months under Xabi Alonso. Boniface assisted Martin Terrier for the first goal and quickly followed up with a goal of his own, beating Hoffenheim defender Alexander Prass and finding the net past goalkeeper Oliver Baumann.
Despite defensive lapses, Leverkusen controlled the match after a first-half goal for Hoffenheim by Mergim Berisha. Florian Wirtz's penalty and another goal from Boniface ensured a 4-1 win. Union goalkeeper Frederik Ronnow frustrated Leipzig, saving a penalty and a stoppage-time free-kick. New signing Ermedin Demirovic scored twice as Stuttgart beat Borussia Moenchengladbach 3-1.
Eintracht Frankfurt also claimed a 2-1 victory over Wolfsburg, thanks to two goals from Omar Marmoush. Bayern Munich is set to visit Holstein Kiel later Saturday.
