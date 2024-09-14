Left Menu

U.S. Holds Strong Lead in Thrilling Solheim Cup Showdown

The U.S. maintained its lead in the Solheim Cup by splitting the morning foursomes against Europe. Lauren Coughlin starred as America pushed forward, but Europe showed resilience. The U.S. leads 8-4 going into the afternoon fourball sessions, aiming for their first victory since 2017.

The United States rallied late to maintain a four-point cushion in the Solheim Cup by splitting the morning foursomes session with Europe on Saturday. The hosts at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, in Gainesville, Virginia, trailed three of the four early matches at one point as Europe looked ready to make a move, but the United States took care of business down the stretch to secure a 2-2 result in the foursomes.

The Americans, who need 14-1/2 total points to earn their first Solheim Cup triumph since 2017, will now take an 8-4 lead into the afternoon fourball sessions. Lauren Coughlin, who was again clutch on the greens, became the third American Solheim Cup rookie to win each of her first three matches as she and Lexi Thompson beat Maja Stark and Georgia Hall 4&3 for the day's first point.

Moments later, Europe struck back as Anna Nordqvist and Celine Boutier beat Lilia Vu and Sarah Schmelzel 4&3 in a match the visitors took control of from the first hole and never trailed. Nelly Korda and Allisen Corpuz reached the turn staring at a 2-down deficit but the American duo managed a 1-up victory over Emily Pedersen and Carlota Ciganda to become the first tandem in Solheim Cup history to win four consecutive foursomes matches.

"I feel like every single time you play with Nelly it's kind of like, 'Hey, it's going to turn around at some point, just be patient and keep playing and keep playing the way that we have,'" said Corpuz. Europe's Esther Henseleit and Charley Hull were 3-up after eight holes but squandered that lead and needed a birdie at the last to secure a 1-up win over Ally Ewing and Jennifer Kupcho.

