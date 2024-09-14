Left Menu

Vinith Venkatesh Shines in Debut: Bengaluru FC Seize Victory Over East Bengal

Bengaluru FC kickstarted their Indian Super League season with a narrow 1-0 win over East Bengal, featuring a standout debut by 19-year-old Vinith Venkatesh. Venkatesh's 25th-minute goal made the difference in a match riddled with aggressive play and tackles. East Bengal fought hard but failed to equalize, even after several promising attempts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-09-2024 22:23 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 22:23 IST
Vinith Venkatesh Shines in Debut: Bengaluru FC Seize Victory Over East Bengal

Bengaluru FC began their Indian Super League campaign with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over East Bengal, thanks to a debut goal from 19-year-old Vinith Venkatesh on Saturday.

Venkatesh secured the win with a 25th-minute strike, distinguishing himself in a match characterized by numerous tackles and fierce play. His skillful play in the Durand Cup was a precursor to his impactful ISL debut. East Bengal's Nandha Kumar received an early yellow card for a harsh challenge. Despite strong efforts from both sides, it was Venkatesh's goal that separated the teams.

The game saw several key moments, including a powerful attempt by Jeakson Singh, saved by Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, and an opportunity for Edgar Mendez thwarted by Prabhsukhan Gill. In the second half, intense play continued with multiple substitutions attempting to shift the balance, but East Bengal couldn't find the net.

A red card for East Bengal's Lalchungnunga in the 87th minute sealed their fate. East Bengal created several chances but fell short. They will next face Kerala Blasters in Kochi while Bengaluru FC hosts Hyderabad FC.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Four-Year Mark in Jail: The Ongoing Legal Saga of Umar Khalid

Four-Year Mark in Jail: The Ongoing Legal Saga of Umar Khalid

 India
2
Security Forces Neutralize Three Terrorists in Baramulla Ahead of Assembly Elections

Security Forces Neutralize Three Terrorists in Baramulla Ahead of Assembly E...

 India
3
Rajasthan’s Economic Leap: Investors Confident in 'Double Engine' Government

Rajasthan’s Economic Leap: Investors Confident in 'Double Engine' Government

 India
4
Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024