Vinith Venkatesh Shines in Debut: Bengaluru FC Seize Victory Over East Bengal

Bengaluru FC began their Indian Super League campaign with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over East Bengal, thanks to a debut goal from 19-year-old Vinith Venkatesh on Saturday.

Venkatesh secured the win with a 25th-minute strike, distinguishing himself in a match characterized by numerous tackles and fierce play. His skillful play in the Durand Cup was a precursor to his impactful ISL debut. East Bengal's Nandha Kumar received an early yellow card for a harsh challenge. Despite strong efforts from both sides, it was Venkatesh's goal that separated the teams.

The game saw several key moments, including a powerful attempt by Jeakson Singh, saved by Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, and an opportunity for Edgar Mendez thwarted by Prabhsukhan Gill. In the second half, intense play continued with multiple substitutions attempting to shift the balance, but East Bengal couldn't find the net.

A red card for East Bengal's Lalchungnunga in the 87th minute sealed their fate. East Bengal created several chances but fell short. They will next face Kerala Blasters in Kochi while Bengaluru FC hosts Hyderabad FC.

(With inputs from agencies.)