FIFA Hosts Transformative Women's Football Coach Workshop in Kolkata

The FIFA Women's League Development workshop, a key initiative under the FIFA Women's Development Programme, is scheduled to happen at the AIFF National Centre of Excellence (NCE) in Kolkata from September 16 to 18. This vital event will be led by FIFA experts Simon Toselli and Stéphanie Spielmann.

Simon Toselli, a technical expert in women's football for FIFA, previously hosted a strategy workshop in New Delhi in June. His extensive collaborations span 25 countries, working on a variety of projects and strategies across the AFC, OFC, CAF, and UEFA.

Stéphanie Spielmann, a former player and UEFA A-License coach, is a seasoned FIFA and OFC instructor. In her past roles, she has been involved in the FIFA coach mentorship program with Belgium's women's national team and has coached various women's teams in Tahiti.

The workshop will see participation from coaches of the Indian women's national teams, IWL, IWL 2 clubs, and other key stakeholders. The event's agenda features morning theoretical sessions, practical field sessions in the afternoons, and dedicated one-on-one breakout sessions to address specific questions and concerns, providing a comprehensive development experience for attendees.

