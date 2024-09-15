Left Menu

Lando Norris Gains Ground Amid Hamilton's Setback at Azerbaijan GP

Lando Norris, McLaren's F1 title contender, advances to 15th place for the Azerbaijan GP after Mercedes alters Lewis Hamilton's power unit, putting him in the pit lane. Despite setbacks in qualifying, the race offers Norris a chance for damage control as Charles Leclerc takes pole position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baku | Updated: 15-09-2024 13:47 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 13:47 IST
Lando Norris Gains Ground Amid Hamilton's Setback at Azerbaijan GP
Lando Norris
  • Country:
  • Azerbaijan

Lando Norris, McLaren's title contender, gained another place to 15th on the starting grid for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix after Mercedes made changes to Lewis Hamilton's power unit. This adjustment forces the seven-time world champion to start from the pit lane.

Mercedes also altered the setup of Hamilton's car, according to an FIA report by technical delegate Jo Bauer. Norris, initially qualifying 17th due to a yellow flag interruption, had already moved up to 16th after Alpine's Pierre Gasly was disqualified for fuel flow irregularity.

Despite being second in the championship, Norris trails leader Max Verstappen by 62 points. The race, starting with Charles Leclerc on pole and McLaren's Oscar Piastri beside him on the front row, promises overtaking opportunities for a critical damage control effort by Norris.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Centre's priority is development of tribals, poor, youth and women: PM Modi at Ranchi in Jharkhand.

Centre's priority is development of tribals, poor, youth and women: PM Modi ...

 India
2
Vijayawada Embraces Spiritual Journey as Sapta Jyotirlinga Yatra Train Departs

Vijayawada Embraces Spiritual Journey as Sapta Jyotirlinga Yatra Train Depar...

 India
3
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
4
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024