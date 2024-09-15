Lando Norris Gains Ground Amid Hamilton's Setback at Azerbaijan GP
Lando Norris, McLaren's F1 title contender, advances to 15th place for the Azerbaijan GP after Mercedes alters Lewis Hamilton's power unit, putting him in the pit lane. Despite setbacks in qualifying, the race offers Norris a chance for damage control as Charles Leclerc takes pole position.
Lando Norris, McLaren's title contender, gained another place to 15th on the starting grid for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix after Mercedes made changes to Lewis Hamilton's power unit. This adjustment forces the seven-time world champion to start from the pit lane.
Mercedes also altered the setup of Hamilton's car, according to an FIA report by technical delegate Jo Bauer. Norris, initially qualifying 17th due to a yellow flag interruption, had already moved up to 16th after Alpine's Pierre Gasly was disqualified for fuel flow irregularity.
Despite being second in the championship, Norris trails leader Max Verstappen by 62 points. The race, starting with Charles Leclerc on pole and McLaren's Oscar Piastri beside him on the front row, promises overtaking opportunities for a critical damage control effort by Norris.
