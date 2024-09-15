Left Menu

Battle of Wits: Khawaja vs Ashwin

Australian opener Usman Khawaja praises Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin for his strategic prowess ahead of the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. Meanwhile, Aussie batsman Travis Head downplays India's favorite status, despite their recent Test series success, emphasizing the competitive nature of the upcoming matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 15-09-2024 14:55 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 14:55 IST
Usman Khawaja
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australian opener Usman Khawaja lauded Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin's strategic acumen in an interview with Star Sports. Khawaja discussed how Ashwin, with his impressive record, always comes prepared with a plan.

Ashwin, who has 39 wickets in Australia, stands just behind legends Anil Kumble and Kapil Dev in the records for Indian bowlers. Khawaja, appreciating Ashwin's tactical mindset, is eager for their on-field duels again.

Travis Head, another key Australian player, downplayed India's favorite status despite their recent dominance. Head stressed the importance of preparation and competitiveness as Australia aims for a successful summer, starting the five-Test series on November 22.

(With inputs from agencies.)

