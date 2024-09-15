Battle of Wits: Khawaja vs Ashwin

Australian opener Usman Khawaja lauded Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin's strategic acumen in an interview with Star Sports. Khawaja discussed how Ashwin, with his impressive record, always comes prepared with a plan.

Ashwin, who has 39 wickets in Australia, stands just behind legends Anil Kumble and Kapil Dev in the records for Indian bowlers. Khawaja, appreciating Ashwin's tactical mindset, is eager for their on-field duels again.

Travis Head, another key Australian player, downplayed India's favorite status despite their recent dominance. Head stressed the importance of preparation and competitiveness as Australia aims for a successful summer, starting the five-Test series on November 22.

(With inputs from agencies.)