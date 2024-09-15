Oscar Piastri Triumphs in Thrilling Azerbaijan Grand Prix

McLaren's Oscar Piastri clinched victory at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, a race that concluded behind a virtual safety car following a collision between Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and Red Bull's Sergio Perez, who were battling for third place.

Ferrari's pole-sitter Charles Leclerc secured second place while George Russell of Mercedes claimed third. Red Bull's Formula One championship leader, Max Verstappen, finished fifth, narrowly trailing his nearest title competitor, McLaren's Lando Norris, who started 15th and finished fourth with a bonus point for the fastest lap.

With this performance, McLaren has overtaken Red Bull in the constructors' championship standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)