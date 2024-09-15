Left Menu

Oscar Piastri Triumphs in Thrilling Azerbaijan Grand Prix

McLaren's Oscar Piastri has won the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, finishing behind a virtual safety car due to a collision. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Mercedes' George Russell also made it to the podium. McLaren now leads the constructors' championship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baku | Updated: 15-09-2024 18:15 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 18:15 IST
Oscar Piastri Triumphs in Thrilling Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Oscar Piastri
  • Country:
  • Azerbaijan

McLaren's Oscar Piastri clinched victory at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, a race that concluded behind a virtual safety car following a collision between Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and Red Bull's Sergio Perez, who were battling for third place.

Ferrari's pole-sitter Charles Leclerc secured second place while George Russell of Mercedes claimed third. Red Bull's Formula One championship leader, Max Verstappen, finished fifth, narrowly trailing his nearest title competitor, McLaren's Lando Norris, who started 15th and finished fourth with a bonus point for the fastest lap.

With this performance, McLaren has overtaken Red Bull in the constructors' championship standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Centre's priority is development of tribals, poor, youth and women: PM Modi at Ranchi in Jharkhand.

Centre's priority is development of tribals, poor, youth and women: PM Modi ...

 India
2
Vijayawada Embraces Spiritual Journey as Sapta Jyotirlinga Yatra Train Departs

Vijayawada Embraces Spiritual Journey as Sapta Jyotirlinga Yatra Train Depar...

 India
3
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
4
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024