Left Menu

Rain Halts England-Australia T20I Decider at Old Trafford

The T20I series decider between England and Australia at Old Trafford was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain. The series ended in a 1-1 draw. England's Harry Brook is set to captain the team for the first time in the upcoming ODI series against Australia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manchester | Updated: 15-09-2024 21:41 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 21:41 IST
Rain Halts England-Australia T20I Decider at Old Trafford
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The highly anticipated T20I series decider between England and Australia at Old Trafford ended in disappointment as rain washed out the match without a ball being bowled. With the series finishing in a 1-1 draw, cricket fans were left frustrated by the weather.

The umpires officially called off the match at 4:20 p.m. local time, nearly two hours after the scheduled start, as the forecast made it clear that no meaningful play could take place. The series began with Australia's 28-run victory in Southampton before England leveled the series with a three-wicket win in Cardiff.

Attention now turns to the upcoming ODI series, with the first of five one-day internationals set to begin on Thursday at Trent Bridge. Harry Brook, the 25-year-old batter, will take on the role of captain for England for the first time in the series due to Jos Buttler's persistent calf injury.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Centre's priority is development of tribals, poor, youth and women: PM Modi at Ranchi in Jharkhand.

Centre's priority is development of tribals, poor, youth and women: PM Modi ...

 India
2
Vijayawada Embraces Spiritual Journey as Sapta Jyotirlinga Yatra Train Departs

Vijayawada Embraces Spiritual Journey as Sapta Jyotirlinga Yatra Train Depar...

 India
3
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
4
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024