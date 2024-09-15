Rain Halts England-Australia T20I Decider at Old Trafford

The highly anticipated T20I series decider between England and Australia at Old Trafford ended in disappointment as rain washed out the match without a ball being bowled. With the series finishing in a 1-1 draw, cricket fans were left frustrated by the weather.

The umpires officially called off the match at 4:20 p.m. local time, nearly two hours after the scheduled start, as the forecast made it clear that no meaningful play could take place. The series began with Australia's 28-run victory in Southampton before England leveled the series with a three-wicket win in Cardiff.

Attention now turns to the upcoming ODI series, with the first of five one-day internationals set to begin on Thursday at Trent Bridge. Harry Brook, the 25-year-old batter, will take on the role of captain for England for the first time in the series due to Jos Buttler's persistent calf injury.

(With inputs from agencies.)