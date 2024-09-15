Rain Halts England-Australia T20I Decider at Old Trafford
The T20I series decider between England and Australia at Old Trafford was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain. The series ended in a 1-1 draw. England's Harry Brook is set to captain the team for the first time in the upcoming ODI series against Australia.
The highly anticipated T20I series decider between England and Australia at Old Trafford ended in disappointment as rain washed out the match without a ball being bowled. With the series finishing in a 1-1 draw, cricket fans were left frustrated by the weather.
The umpires officially called off the match at 4:20 p.m. local time, nearly two hours after the scheduled start, as the forecast made it clear that no meaningful play could take place. The series began with Australia's 28-run victory in Southampton before England leveled the series with a three-wicket win in Cardiff.
Attention now turns to the upcoming ODI series, with the first of five one-day internationals set to begin on Thursday at Trent Bridge. Harry Brook, the 25-year-old batter, will take on the role of captain for England for the first time in the series due to Jos Buttler's persistent calf injury.
(With inputs from agencies.)
