Left Menu

Toyam Sports Limited Acquires Hyderabad Franchise in Legends League Cricket

Toyam Sports Limited (TSL), a listed Indian sports company, has acquired the Hyderabad franchise, led by Suresh Raina, in the Legends League Cricket. The franchise, previously named Urbanrisers Hyderabad, will now be called Ultimate Toyam Hyderabad. TSL's investment marks a notable move in its ongoing efforts to promote sports nationally and globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-09-2024 11:53 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 11:53 IST
Toyam Sports Limited Acquires Hyderabad Franchise in Legends League Cricket
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] September 16: Toyam Sports Limited (TSL), a publicly listed sports company, has acquired the Hyderabad franchise, led by cricketer Suresh Raina, in the Legends League Cricket. The franchise was formerly known as Urbanrisers Hyderabad and will now be rebranded as Ultimate Toyam Hyderabad for the upcoming season starting September 20th.

"Toyam Sports Limited has a distinguished legacy of promoting sports globally, and 'Ultimate Toyam Hyderabad' will be another proud achievement in TSL's journey. We are excited to be part of the upcoming Legends League Cricket season, marking a significant moment as we embrace Hyderabad's rich cricketing heritage. Our mission is to honor the franchise's legacy while inspiring future generations of sports fans across the state and the nation," said Mohamedali R. Budhwani, Chairman & Managing Director of Toyam Sports Limited.

In recent years, TSL has organized major sports events like the 'Kumite 1 League,' an MMA fight night endorsed by Mike Tyson, and 'Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt,' India's first sports reality web series. The company has also ventured into cricket T10 and T20 leagues worldwide and now owns a team in the World Tennis League. Their commitment to the sports ecosystem is evident in their expansion into affordable sports accessories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024