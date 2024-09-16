Toyam Sports Limited Acquires Hyderabad Franchise in Legends League Cricket

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] September 16: Toyam Sports Limited (TSL), a publicly listed sports company, has acquired the Hyderabad franchise, led by cricketer Suresh Raina, in the Legends League Cricket. The franchise was formerly known as Urbanrisers Hyderabad and will now be rebranded as Ultimate Toyam Hyderabad for the upcoming season starting September 20th.

"Toyam Sports Limited has a distinguished legacy of promoting sports globally, and 'Ultimate Toyam Hyderabad' will be another proud achievement in TSL's journey. We are excited to be part of the upcoming Legends League Cricket season, marking a significant moment as we embrace Hyderabad's rich cricketing heritage. Our mission is to honor the franchise's legacy while inspiring future generations of sports fans across the state and the nation," said Mohamedali R. Budhwani, Chairman & Managing Director of Toyam Sports Limited.

In recent years, TSL has organized major sports events like the 'Kumite 1 League,' an MMA fight night endorsed by Mike Tyson, and 'Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt,' India's first sports reality web series. The company has also ventured into cricket T10 and T20 leagues worldwide and now owns a team in the World Tennis League. Their commitment to the sports ecosystem is evident in their expansion into affordable sports accessories.

