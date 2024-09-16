Left Menu

Adrien Rabiot Joins Olympique de Marseille: A New Chapter in French Football

Adrien Rabiot, the France midfielder and World Cup runner-up, is set to join Olympique de Marseille as a free agent after leaving Juventus. Both parties have reached an agreement, pending a medical. Rabiot previously played for Paris St Germain before joining Juventus in 2019.

Updated: 16-09-2024 12:58 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 12:58 IST
  • France

France's international midfielder Adrien Rabiot appears poised to sign with Olympique de Marseille as a free agent, marking a significant transfer in Ligue 1. The French club announced that an agreement with Rabiot had been reached, although the move remains subject to a medical examination.

Rabiot, 29, exited Juventus at the end of the last season after his contract reached its conclusion. His career includes a run as a 2022 World Cup runner-up, highlighting his capability and experience on the global stage.

Prior to his stint at Juventus, Rabiot played for Marseille's bitter rivals, Paris St Germain, from where he transferred in 2019. His move to OM represents a notable shift in his professional journey.

