Adrien Rabiot Joins Olympique de Marseille: A New Chapter in French Football

France's international midfielder Adrien Rabiot appears poised to sign with Olympique de Marseille as a free agent, marking a significant transfer in Ligue 1. The French club announced that an agreement with Rabiot had been reached, although the move remains subject to a medical examination.

Rabiot, 29, exited Juventus at the end of the last season after his contract reached its conclusion. His career includes a run as a 2022 World Cup runner-up, highlighting his capability and experience on the global stage.

Prior to his stint at Juventus, Rabiot played for Marseille's bitter rivals, Paris St Germain, from where he transferred in 2019. His move to OM represents a notable shift in his professional journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)