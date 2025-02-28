Left Menu

Empoli's Young Stars Shine Bright Against Juventus

Empoli's young talent led them to a triumph over Juventus in the Coppa Italia semi-finals. Promising players like Luca Marianucci and Lorenzo Tosto played pivotal roles. Despite struggles in Serie A, these rising stars may change the team's fortunes for the remainder of the season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 00:06 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 00:06 IST
Empoli's Young Stars Shine Bright Against Juventus

In an unexpected twist, Empoli toppled Juventus to advance to the Coppa Italia semi-finals, relying on youthful, homegrown talent. Despite Juventus fielding a full-strength squad, Empoli emerged victorious, marking a historic moment for the club.

A key player in this victory was 20-year-old Luca Marianucci, who heroically scored the decisive penalty. His calm composure resonated after contributing similarly in a prior match against Fiorentina. Marianucci, part of Empoli's system since childhood, made his essential league starts this month.

Defender Lorenzo Tosto and midfielder Jacopo Bacci, both aged 19, were other notable performers. Tosto made a cameo in a previous league defeat to Juventus, while Bacci set up Empoli's first goal in the game. Heading into a crucial match against Genoa, these young stars hold the promise of altering Empoli's Serie A outlook.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025