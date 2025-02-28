Empoli's Young Stars Shine Bright Against Juventus
Empoli's young talent led them to a triumph over Juventus in the Coppa Italia semi-finals. Promising players like Luca Marianucci and Lorenzo Tosto played pivotal roles. Despite struggles in Serie A, these rising stars may change the team's fortunes for the remainder of the season.
In an unexpected twist, Empoli toppled Juventus to advance to the Coppa Italia semi-finals, relying on youthful, homegrown talent. Despite Juventus fielding a full-strength squad, Empoli emerged victorious, marking a historic moment for the club.
A key player in this victory was 20-year-old Luca Marianucci, who heroically scored the decisive penalty. His calm composure resonated after contributing similarly in a prior match against Fiorentina. Marianucci, part of Empoli's system since childhood, made his essential league starts this month.
Defender Lorenzo Tosto and midfielder Jacopo Bacci, both aged 19, were other notable performers. Tosto made a cameo in a previous league defeat to Juventus, while Bacci set up Empoli's first goal in the game. Heading into a crucial match against Genoa, these young stars hold the promise of altering Empoli's Serie A outlook.
(With inputs from agencies.)
