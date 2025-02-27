Thiago Motta's Last Stand: Juventus Coach on Razor's Edge

In the wake of major tournament exits, Juventus coach Thiago Motta finds himself fighting to sustain his position. The Bianconeri were recently ousted from the Champions League and Italian Cup, shocking fans and stakeholders who demand a top-four finish in Serie A.

Motta, confronting the challenges of a team that has recently drawn half of its league matches, remains hopeful for an immediate turnaround. "I'm ashamed," he admitted, acknowledging the squad's underwhelming performances and stressing the need for urgent improvement.

With an uphill battle ahead, the Juventus strategist navigates the effects of past defensive strategies while motivating players to rise to the occasion. The ultimate goal: restoring Juventus to its elite status in European football.

(With inputs from agencies.)