Oshada Fernando Returns to Sri Lanka Test Squad for New Zealand Series

Sri Lanka has recalled top-order batsman Oshada Fernando to their 16-member squad for the upcoming two-test series against New Zealand, announced on Monday. Fernando's inclusion follows his impressive performance with the Sri Lanka 'A' side against South Africa, where he scored 122 and 80 runs.

Nishan Madushka was left out after a disappointing series in England, where he managed only 24 runs in four innings. Bowling duo Kasun Rajitha and Nisala Tharaka were also excluded, making way for wicketkeeper-batsman Sadeera Samarawickrama.

Dhananjaya De Silva's team will play New Zealand in two matches at Galle, as part of the ICC World Test Championship cycle. The first test will begin on Wednesday and will span six days including a rest day.

