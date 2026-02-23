Left Menu

South Africa's 2026/27 Cricket Calendar Packed with Global Heavyweights

South Africa's cricket team will host England, Australia, and Bangladesh in the 2026/27 season. Australia returns for tests after the 2018 scandal. Matches will be played in Durban, Gqeberha, and Cape Town, with ODIs and T20s scheduled. South Africa co-hosts the 2027 World Cup with Namibia and Zimbabwe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-02-2026 17:04 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 17:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

South Africa's cricket calendar is set for a thrilling 2026/27 season, featuring test series against international heavyweights England, Australia, and Bangladesh. However, the proposed Twenty20 series with England has been postponed.

Australia will mark their return to South Africa on October 9 in Durban for a test series, their first since the controversial 2018 tour. The tour will also include matches in Gqeberha and Cape Town, following which a three-match One-Day International series will take place.

Bangladesh will engage South Africa in two tests in Johannesburg and Pretoria in November, coupled with three ODIs and three Twenty20 Internationals. England's test series begins on December 17 in Johannesburg, culminating with a prestigious Boxing Day test in Pretoria and a New Year match in Cape Town. Additionally, England is scheduled to play three ODIs. South Africa will co-host the 2027 World Cup alongside Namibia and Zimbabwe, slated for October-November the following year.

