Barcelona Forward Dani Olmo Sidelined for Up to Five Weeks

Barcelona forward Dani Olmo will be out for up to five weeks due to a right hamstring injury. This comes after he scored in a 4-1 win against Girona. The injury is a setback for manager Hansi Flick's team as they prepare for the European Champions League campaign.

Barcelona forward Dani Olmo has been sidelined for up to five weeks after injuring his right hamstring, the LaLiga club confirmed on Monday. The 26-year-old appeared to suffer muscle discomfort following his goal in Sunday's 4-1 league victory over Girona, leading to his substitution in the 61st minute.

Olmo's injury poses a significant challenge for manager Hansi Flick's side as they gear up for their European Champions League campaign, set to begin on Thursday. The Spain international, who transferred from RB Leipzig for 55 million euros ($61 million), has been in excellent form, scoring in all three of his appearances for Barca.

The Catalan club is scheduled to face AS Monaco at the Stade Louis II on Thursday before their LaLiga trip to Villarreal on Sunday. ($1 = 0.8994 euros)

(With inputs from agencies.)

