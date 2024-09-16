Left Menu

Santosh Kashyap Appointed as New Head Coach for Indian Women's Football Team

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has appointed Santosh Kashyap as the head coach of the national senior women's team, succeeding Chaoba Devi. His first major assignment will be the SAFF Women's Championship in Nepal. The team will prepare with a camp in Goa starting on September 20.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced on Monday that Santosh Kashyap has been appointed as the new head coach of the national senior women's team, succeeding former international player Chaoba Devi.

Kashyap's inaugural task will be leading the team in the SAFF Women's Championships, scheduled to take place in Kathmandu, Nepal, from October 17 to 30.

To prepare for the championships, a 29-member squad will hold a training camp in Goa beginning on September 20.

A seasoned coach, Kashyap has almost a decade of experience in the I-League, having managed clubs such as Mohun Bagan, Aizawl FC, and Mumbai FC, in addition to roles in the Indian Super League with NorthEast United FC and Odisha FC.

Priya PV has been named as his assistant coach, while Raghuvir Pravin Khanolkar will serve as the goalkeeper coach.

In a statement released by the AIFF, Kashyap expressed his gratitude for the opportunity, stating, "Coaching the National Team is always an honour. I am grateful to the AIFF President, Shri Kalyan Chaubey, the technical committee, and other senior members for this opportunity."

He also emphasized the need for technical improvement and expressed confidence in the current squad's potential. Regarding the upcoming SAFF Women's Championships, Kashyap acknowledged past disappointments but was optimistic about reclaiming the title with the right strategies.

