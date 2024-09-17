Left Menu

Tom Sermanni Returns as Interim Head Coach for the Matildas

Tom Sermanni, a Scotland-born coach, has been named interim head coach of the Australian women's soccer team for the third time. Soccer Australia did not renew Tony Gustavsson's contract after a disappointing Olympic performance. Sermanni's extensive experience makes him a good fit to guide the Matildas temporarily.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 17-09-2024 08:56 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 08:56 IST
  • Country:
  • Australia

Scotland-born Tom Sermanni has been appointed interim head coach of the Australian women's soccer team, marking his third tenure in charge of the Matildas.

Soccer Australia opted not to renew former head coach Tony Gustavsson's contract after the team failed to advance past the group stage at the Paris Olympics. The federation announced Sermanni's interim appointment on Tuesday as it searches for a permanent replacement.

The Matildas finished third in their group, behind the U.S. and Germany, missing out on the knockout stages of an Olympic tournament for the first time since Sydney 2000. Sermanni, 70, will lead the team through next month's international window, which includes a match against Germany, the Olympic bronze medalists, and possibly until the end of the year.

Sermanni's extensive career includes roles as head coach of the U.S. women's team in 2013-14, assistant coach for Canada's women's team in 2015, and head coach of New Zealand's women's team from 2018 until the Tokyo Olympics.

''With over three decades of experience in football both in Australia and internationally, his comprehensive knowledge of the global women's football landscape and his previous success with the team make him the ideal candidate to guide the Matildas through this transitional period,'' remarked Football Australia chief executive James Johnson.

(With inputs from agencies.)

