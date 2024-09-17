Left Menu

Rising Star Mahli Beardman Named Standby for Australia’s England ODI Series

Mahli Beardman, a 19-year-old fast bowler, has been named standby for Australia's ODI series in England. Following a stellar performance in the under-19 World Cup, his surprising selection highlights Australia's future bowlers as current stars age. Beardman looks forward to learning from top pacers like Starc and Hazlewood.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 17-09-2024 10:06 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 10:06 IST
  • Country:
  • Australia

Mahli Beardman, a 19-year-old fast bowler with just one senior professional cricket match to his name, has been thrust into the limelight in Australia. On Tuesday, selectors named him as a standby for the upcoming ODI series in England.

Western Australian Beardman earned this opportunity following his player-of-the-match performance in February's under-19 World Cup final against India. With Pat Cummins and other leading quicks skipping the series, and several pacers unavailable due to injury, selectors are taking a long-term view on the nation's bowling future.

While Beardman's selection over more experienced candidates raised some eyebrows, his ability to bowl above 140 km/hr and mentorship under Dennis Lillee has not gone unnoticed. Despite initial disbelief, Beardman is eager to gain invaluable experience from Australia's star bowlers like Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood during the five-match series starting Thursday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

