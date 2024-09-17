Darren Lehmann Transitions to ABC Sport Commentary Role, Leaves Brisbane Heat and Queensland Coaching Positions
Former Australian head coach Darren Lehmann steps down from Brisbane Heat and Queensland men's assistant coach roles to join ABC Sport as a permanent cricket commentator. Lehmann had one year left on his coaching contracts and led Heat to titles in both 2012-13 and last year.
Former Australian head coach Darren Lehmann has resigned from his roles as assistant coach for both the Brisbane Heat and Queensland men's cricket teams to take on a permanent commentary position with ABC Sport for the upcoming summer cricket season in Australia.
Lehmann, who still had a year remaining on his coaching contract, decided to accept the commentary job, which includes coverage of the Border-Gavaskar series and the Big Bash League (BBL). Lehmann led the Heat to their first title last season since coaching them to their maiden triumph in the 2012-13 season. Often regarded as a significant figure in Queensland cricket, he also took over after Wade Seccombe's departure and worked under new head coach Johan Botha.
Queensland Cricket CEO Terry Svenson expressed gratitude for Lehmann's contribution, stating that his influence has been positive and proactive. He also wished Lehmann success in his new role at ABC Sport, while hinting at potential future collaborations with him.
