Wall Street Wobbles as German Elections Bolster Euro

Wall Street ended mixed on Monday amid uncertainty about U.S. growth, geopolitics, and inflation. German elections boosted the euro and German shares, while Nvidia's upcoming results were highly anticipated. Inflation data and geopolitical tensions, including tariffs and Ukraine, added complexity to market dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2025 04:00 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 04:00 IST
Wall Street faced a turbulent session on Monday, closing with mixed results as investors grappled with lingering uncertainties about U.S. economic growth and geopolitical tensions. The recent German election results provided a lift to the euro and German stocks, marking a shift that market watchers are closely monitoring.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite experienced declines, while the Dow Jones inched slightly upward. Investors awaited key earnings from Nvidia, amidst broader concerns about inflation data expected later in the week. The economic climate is further complicated by ongoing speculation about tariffs and international policies.

Meanwhile, global markets have been influenced by the robust performance of German stocks, bolstered by a centrist political victory. However, the outlook remains cautious as geopolitical factors, such as the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, continue to pose potential risks to market stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

