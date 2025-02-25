Wall Street Wobbles Amid Global Political and Economic Shifts

Wall Street faced a turbulent Monday as global economic and political factors weighed on investors' minds. The market pause followed last week's downturn, while German election outcomes boosted the euro and German shares, infusing a sense of optimism across Europe.

The U.S. stock market opened with a rebound but hesitated amid ongoing concerns about U.S. growth, geopolitical tensions, and the impending earnings report from tech giant Nvidia. Investors are also grappling with weak consumer data and rising inflation, which has introduced stagflation worries into the mix.

The German elections saw centrist parties poised to form a coalition, propelling Friedrich Merz towards the chancellorship. This political shift buoyed German stocks, although wider European indexes saw mixed results. With fresh economic data on the horizon, the market remains attentive to global developments, including the upcoming EU summit addressing Ukraine and European defense strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)