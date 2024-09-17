Rohit Sharma Confident Ahead of Bangladesh Test Series

India captain Rohit Sharma has stated that there is no need for a new strategy ahead of the Test series against Bangladesh. The skipper dismissed concerns despite Bangladesh's recent 2-0 victory over Pakistan and the presence of fast bowler Nahid Rana.

Sharma emphasized the importance of managing player workloads, noting that the team faces 10 Tests this season, including a key series against Australia. Fresh talents like Yash Dayal and Akash Deep are being integrated into the team, and the management is also nurturing promising young players such as Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sarfaraz Khan.

The captain remains confident despite the lengthy break from red-ball cricket, citing the preparatory camp in Chennai and recent performances in the Duleep Trophy as key factors in their readiness for the challenges ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)