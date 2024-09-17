Indian Teams Gear Up for Pickleball World Cup in Peru

Two Indian teams comprising a total of nine players have been selected to compete in the Pickleball World Cup, set to be held in Lima, Peru from October 22-27. The Indian Pickleball Association (IPA) announced that they received an invitation to send two teams to participate on the global stage.

Following selection trials in Ahmedabad, organized under the aegis of the IPA and the Gujarat State Pickleball Association (GSPA), nine talented players were chosen to represent India. The Open category team will be led by Dhiren Patel and will include Himansh Mehta, Suraj Desai, Rakshika Ravi, and Anshi Sheth. The Seniors 50 plus category will feature Nozer Amalsdiwala, Kiran Salian, Bela Kotwani, and Sujay Parekh.

The sport of Pickleball shares similarities with tennis but uses paddles instead of racquets, and is played on a court similar in size to a doubles' badminton court. The net height is 36 inches on the sidelines and 34 inches in the middle.

"It is a proud moment for the Indian Pickleball Association to be invited to send two teams to the World Cup. We have full faith in these players and hope they will bring glory to India," said IPA president Suryaveer Singh Bhullar.

(With inputs from agencies.)