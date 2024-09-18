Ricky Ponting Appointed Head Coach of Punjab Kings for IPL 2025

In a significant development ahead of IPL 2025, Ricky Ponting has been announced as the new head coach of Punjab Kings (PBKS). This follows his recent departure from Delhi Capitals, concluding a remarkable seven-year stint with the franchise. ESPNcricinfo reports that Ponting has signed a multi-year contract with Punjab Kings, a team renowned for its diverse ownership structure.

Ponting is expected to wield substantial influence over the coaching staff. Decisions regarding the future of last season's coaches, including Trevor Bayliss (head coach), Sanjay Bangar (head of cricket development), Charl Langeveldt (fast-bowling coach), and Sunil Joshi (spin-bowling coach), are pending. Ponting's arrival marks the third head coaching change in four seasons for the Punjab Kings, who finished ninth in the 2024 IPL season.

With the team not having reached the playoffs since 2014, Ponting will be tasked with identifying key players for retention ahead of next season. Among the standout performers last season were Harshal Patel, who clinched the Purple Cap for the second time, alongside uncapped Indian players Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma. The squad also boasts talents such as Arshdeep Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Rahul Chahar, and a strong lineup of overseas players, including Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow, and Kagiso Rabada. Following Shikhar Dhawan's recent retirement, appointing a new captain will be another priority for Ponting and his management team.

Ponting's IPL journey began as a player with Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2008 season, later joining Mumbai Indians, where he notably relinquished captaincy in 2013 to Rohit Sharma, who led the team to their first title. After serving as head coach for Mumbai Indians in 2015 and 2016, Ponting moved to Delhi Capitals in 2018, guiding them to three consecutive playoff appearances from 2019 to 2021, and a maiden final in 2020. Post his Delhi Capital tenure ending in July 2024, Ponting led Washington Freedom to a title-winning campaign. (ANI)

