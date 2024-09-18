Bangladesh Skipper Urges Team to Focus on Process, Not Past Glory, Ahead of Clash with India
Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto emphasizes the importance of focusing on process and adaptability rather than resting on their laurels after their historic series win against Pakistan. Shanto highlights the challenges of playing against India and the need for his team to stay calm and adaptable, especially regarding the pitch conditions and handling both spin and pace attacks.
Bangladesh's cricket team captain, Najmul Hossain Shanto, has called for his squad to concentrate on the process and adaptability as they prepare to face India in the opening Test match starting Thursday. This is a fresh start for the team, coming off a historic 2-0 series win over Pakistan, the first in the country's Test history.
At a pre-match press conference on Wednesday, Shanto stated, 'We played well against Pakistan, giving us confidence, but that's in the past. We are here to play a new series.' He emphasized that conditions wouldn't significantly impact when playing a side like India with world-class players in all departments.
Shanto highlighted the strength of Bangladesh's pace and spin bowling units while advising against focusing solely on individual performances. Referring to pacer Nahid Rana's performance in Pakistan, Shanto noted Rana's exciting talent but praised the entire bowling unit. The captain emphasized adapting quickly to the Chepauk pitch and giving 100% in every match as key strategies for his team.
