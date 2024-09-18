Left Menu

Wout van Aert Signs Lifetime Agreement with Visma-Lease a Bike

Belgian cyclist Wout van Aert has committed to staying with Visma-Lease a Bike for the rest of his career. Celebrating significant wins including nine Tour de France stages, Van Aert speaks highly of his relationship with the team. Despite recent injuries, he remains committed and optimistic about future successes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2024 16:26 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 16:26 IST
Wout van Aert Signs Lifetime Agreement with Visma-Lease a Bike
Belgian rider Wout van Aert has signed a groundbreaking agreement with Visma-Lease a Bike to stay with the team for the remainder of his career, the Dutch cycling team announced on Wednesday. Van Aert, who joined Visma in 2019, has achieved major victories with the team, including nine Tour de France stages and three Vuelta a Espana stages, and has extended his contract, initially set to expire in 2026.

'This is unprecedented in our sport, but it was a straightforward decision for both of us,' said Richard Plugge, CEO of Team Visma-Lease a Bike. Van Aert expressed his contentment with Visma, stating that the team feels like home and he wishes to maintain that relationship indefinitely.

'I didn't hesitate when this idea was proposed because Team Visma-Lease a Bike offers the best people and equipment,' Van Aert remarked. 'We continually seek improvements, allowing us to grow both individually and as a team. A lot of my success is owed to this collective effort.'

Van Aert's 30th year has been eventful, marred by several fractures due to a high-speed crash in Belgium's Dwars door Vlaanderen one-day race, forcing him out of many classics and the Giro d'Italia. While he did not secure any stages at the Tour de France, he won three stages at the Vuelta before another crash ended his race. Despite these setbacks, Van Aert won a time trial bronze at the Paris Games, adding to his Olympic accolades.

