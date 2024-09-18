USN Indians Secure Dominant Eight-Wicket Victory in Tournament Opener

The USN Indians made a commanding debut in their tournament opener, clinching an eight-wicket victory on Tuesday evening at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. Pithoragarh Hurricanes, who previously set a high mark with 199/6 against Haridwar Spring Elmas, fell significantly short, posting just 78.

Despite losing two quick wickets in the second over to Shivam Gupta, the USN Indians recovered with skipper Kunal Chandela and Aryan Sharma at the helm. After Chandela's retirement due to injury, Sharma's 30* off 18 balls and Akhil Rawat's contribution ensured they reached the target in 7.4 overs. Earlier, the USN Indians elected to bowl first after winning the toss, facing a 45-minute delay due to rain but no reduction in overs. Their decision paid off, vividly restricting the Pithoragarh Hurricanes' batsmen.

The Hurricanes struggled from the beginning, losing wickets consistently and ending the Powerplay at 32/4. They faced three run-outs, and only Parmender Chadda (12), Neeraj Rathour (13), and Sunny Kashyap (18) hit double digits. Devendra Bora and Agrim Tiwari led a collective bowling effort, each taking two wickets, sealing the lowest total of the tournament. In another match on Tuesday, the Nainital SG Pipers won by 20 runs against the Haridwar Spring Elmas.

(With inputs from agencies.)