WNBA Expands to Portland: Team Set to Play in 2026

Portland, Oregon, has been awarded a new Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) franchise, set to start competing in 2026. This expansion marks WNBA's 15th team and its return to Portland since the Portland Fire's disbandment in 2002. The effort is led by Raj Sports, encompassing broader economic and social benefits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 04:25 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 04:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Portland, Oregon, has been awarded a new Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) franchise, scheduled to begin play in 2026. The announcement on Wednesday marks the latest step in the league's rapid expansion plans.

Portland becomes the third expansion franchise the WNBA will add in the next two years, following Golden State and Toronto. The new team—owned by Raj Sports and spearheaded by Lisa Bhathal Merage and Alex Bhathal—signals the WNBA's return to Portland, a city that hosted the Portland Fire from 2000 to 2002.

"As the WNBA builds on a season of unprecedented growth, bringing a team back to Portland is another important step forward," said WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert. Lisa Bhathal Merage emphasized the business potential in women's sports and the positive impact on Portland, noting that the team aims to bolster the local economy and community engagement. The team will share the Moda Center with the NBA's Portland Trail Blazers.

