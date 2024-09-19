Coco Gauff and Brad Gilbert Part Ways After US Open Fallout
Coco Gauff and coach Brad Gilbert ended their partnership after over a year and one Grand Slam win together. This split follows Gauff's recent performance decline including a fourth-round U.S. Open loss. Gauff, a 20-year-old American, recently dropped in WTA rankings and thanked Gilbert for their time together.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 19-09-2024 09:19 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 09:19 IST
Coco Gauff and coach Brad Gilbert have ended their partnership after more than a year, the duo announced via separate social media posts. Their collaboration included winning the 2023 U.S. Open.
Their split comes weeks after Gauff lost her U.S. Open title defense amid a series of double-faults. Gauff recently dropped from No. 3 to No. 6 in the WTA rankings.
Brad Gilbert expressed his gratitude for the 'amazing summer run' and wished Gauff continued success. Gauff also acknowledged a fruitful time together and their split follows several disappointing performances and a desire for more strategic guidance.

