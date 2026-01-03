Left Menu

Stan Wawrinka's Farewell Tour: A Grand Slam Champion's Last Journey

In his farewell tour's opening match, three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka defeated France's Arthur Rinderknech. Despite being ranked 157th, Wawrinka's determination shone through in a 3+ hour match in Perth. Reflecting on his 20-year career, Wawrinka aims to re-enter the top 100 before retirement.

Updated: 03-01-2026 16:04 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 16:04 IST
In a resilient performance, Stan Wawrinka triumphed over France's Arthur Rinderknech in his farewell tour's first singles match, showcasing the tenacity of a champion. Despite being ranked 157th, Wawrinka demonstrated his skill and determination, defeating the higher-ranked Rinderknech in a grueling three-hour, 16-minute battle on Saturday in Perth.

The match marked the beginning of Wawrinka's final year on the ATP tour, a decision he announced last December. The Swiss player's farewell journey is set to unfold across several tournaments before the grand finale at the Australian Open. With aspirations to climb back into the top 100 rankings, Wawrinka reflects on two decades on the tour with gratitude and contentment.

Meanwhile, Belinda Bencic also secured a victory for Switzerland earlier in the day, adding to the team's strong start against France. Her win further solidified the position of the Swiss team, now leading France with a commanding 2-0 in the tournament.

