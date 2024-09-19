Pakistan Women Dominate South Africa with Record-Breaking Performance Ahead of T20 World Cup

In a stunning display ahead of the Women's T20 World Cup, Pakistan Women posted their highest-ever total in Women's T20Is, defeating South Africa Women by a significant margin in the second T20I of a three-match series at Multan on Wednesday. The victory levels the series at 1-1, setting the stage for a decisive final clash on Friday.

Opting to bat first, Pakistan overcame the early loss of Gull Feroza (10) thanks to Muneeba Ali's firm foundation. Ali's 45 off 34 balls, supported by Sidra Amin's 28 from 25 balls, accelerated the hosts to 45/1 in the Powerplay. A series of powerful partnerships, including a 60-run stand between Nida Dar and captain Fatima Sana, propelled Pakistan to a competitive total of 181/4. Sana finished unbeaten with 37 from 23 balls, while Aliya Riaz added a crucial 14 runs in the final three balls.

Defending 182, Pakistan's bowlers dominated South Africa's batting lineup. Left-arm spinners Nashra Sundhu and Sadia Iqbal took two wickets each, with Iqbal removing Tazmin Brits early and Sundhu claiming top-scorer Laura Wolvaardt. Despite a late surge from Sune Luus and Chloe Tryon, who partnered for an 80-run stand, South Africa fell short, ending at 168/4.

Brief Score: Pakistan Women 181/4 in 20 overs (Muneeba Ali 45, Fatima Sana 37*, Tumi Sekhukhune 2/30) vs South Africa Women 168/4 in 20 overs (Sune Luus 53, Laura Wolvaardt 36, Nashra Sandhu 2/20). (ANI)

