Maro Itoje Addresses Eddie Jones' Criticism in Recent Book

England lock and Saracens captain Maro Itoje has expressed disappointment at former head coach Eddie Jones' comments questioning his leadership qualities in a book.

Jones, who coached England from 2015 to 2022, described Itoje in his 2021 book as 'inward-looking' and not a future England captain.

Responding to the remarks, Itoje stressed that while he respects different views, he believes in staying true to himself. The athlete, with 84 England caps, continues to focus on his current role as Saracens captain.

