Maro Itoje Addresses Eddie Jones' Criticism in Recent Book

England lock and Saracens captain Maro Itoje responded to former head coach Eddie Jones' remarks in his 2021 book, where Jones questioned Itoje's leadership qualities. Jones described Itoje as 'inward-looking' and doubted his potential as a future England captain. Itoje, however, disagreed with the assessment, calling it unfortunate and maintaining his belief in his own leadership style.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 13:30 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 13:30 IST
England lock and Saracens captain Maro Itoje has expressed disappointment at former head coach Eddie Jones' comments questioning his leadership qualities in a book.

Jones, who coached England from 2015 to 2022, described Itoje in his 2021 book as 'inward-looking' and not a future England captain.

Responding to the remarks, Itoje stressed that while he respects different views, he believes in staying true to himself. The athlete, with 84 England caps, continues to focus on his current role as Saracens captain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

