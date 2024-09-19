Yashasvi Jaiswal Shines with Gritty 56 as India Faces Bangladesh in Chennai Test

The 21-year-old southpaw from Mumbai, Yashasvi Jaiswal, scored a gritty 56 off 118 deliveries on Thursday in the first Test of the two-match series in Chennai against Bangladesh. At the close of the second session, the hosts stood at 176 for 6 after 48 overs, with Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin at the crease.

The second session resumed at 88/3 with Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant at the crease. Pant was dismissed for 39 by Hasan Mahmud, who claimed his fourth wicket. KL Rahul came in, scored 16, and was dismissed by Mehidy Hasan Miraz when the score was 144. Jaiswal was dismissed at the same score after hitting 56 runs, including nine boundaries.

After Jaiswal's departure, Ravichandran Ashwin joined Jadeja, and by the end of the second session, both had built a partnership of 32. Besides Mahmud, Nahid Rana and Mehidy Hasan Miraz took one wicket each in their respective spells.

Earlier in the morning, Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and opted to bowl first at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium. Both teams fielded three seamers each, considering the overcast conditions that aided fast bowlers. Bangladesh's Hasan Mahmud was the standout bowler in the first session, claiming all three wickets and consistently troubling the Indian batters.

At the close of the first session, India was at 88 for 3 after 23 overs. Jaiswal, unbeaten on 37, and Pant, not out on 33, had steadied the ship after early blows. With three quick wickets down, India found themselves in a precarious position. However, Pant and Jaiswal combined to stem the tide. Pant, known for his aggressive style, displayed remarkable restraint, while Jaiswal complemented him with steady and composed batting.

Brief score: India 176/6 (Yashasvi Jaiswal 56, Rishabh Pant 39; Hasan Mahmud 4/35) vs Bangladesh (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)