India to Defend SAFF U17 Championship Title Against Bangladesh

India will begin their SAFF U17 Championship title defense against Bangladesh in the inaugural match of Group A at the Changlimithang Stadium this Friday.

The three-team Group A also includes the Maldives, whom India will face on September 24. Group B comprises hosts Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan. The top two teams from each group will move on to the semi-finals on September 28, with the final scheduled for September 30.

With India having clinched the title in 2022, head coach Ishfaq Ahmed retains 16 players from last year's victorious U16 squad. Both Ahmed and his players are optimistic about their chances, although they predict a challenging game against Bangladesh.

