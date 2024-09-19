Left Menu

India to Defend SAFF U17 Championship Title Against Bangladesh

India will kick off their SAFF U17 Championship title defense against Bangladesh at the Changlimithang Stadium. The tournament will see teams divided into two groups, with the top two advancing to the semi-finals. India, last year's champions, have retained much of their winning squad and aim to start strong.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thimphu | Updated: 19-09-2024 15:23 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 15:23 IST
India to Defend SAFF U17 Championship Title Against Bangladesh
  • Country:
  • Bhutan

India will begin their SAFF U17 Championship title defense against Bangladesh in the inaugural match of Group A at the Changlimithang Stadium this Friday.

The three-team Group A also includes the Maldives, whom India will face on September 24. Group B comprises hosts Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan. The top two teams from each group will move on to the semi-finals on September 28, with the final scheduled for September 30.

With India having clinched the title in 2022, head coach Ishfaq Ahmed retains 16 players from last year's victorious U16 squad. Both Ahmed and his players are optimistic about their chances, although they predict a challenging game against Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Driving Change: How E-Mobility Can Unlock Gender Equality in Uganda’s Transport Sector

Philippine Banks Brace for Climate Transition Risks: Navigating the Low-Carbon Future

Breaking the Cycle of Poverty: Boosting Agricultural Productivity in Timor-Leste

Empowering Women through Social Protection: Key Lessons from Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024