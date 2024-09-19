Travel Ban on Marseille Fans for Lyon Match Due to Safety Concerns

The French Interior Ministry announced on Thursday that Olympique de Marseille fans are prohibited from traveling to Lyon for Sunday's Ligue 1 match against Olympique Lyonnais. The decision aims to prevent potential clashes between supporters and law enforcement.

The ministry pointed to several past incidents of violence, including assaults on police and the use of firecrackers, smoke bombs, and explosives by fans. A government decree states that movement by any person identifying as a Marseille supporter is banned from the Bouches-du-Rhone department to Lyon and its surrounding municipalities from midnight on Sunday until midnight Monday.

This measure comes amid strained law enforcement resources due to the Olympic Games, Middle Eastern unrest, and elevated terrorist threats. Last December, Lyon fans were similarly banned from a match in Marseille. Violent clashes between fans, especially in games involving these two clubs, have led to arrests and stadium bans in the past season.

