Max Verstappen Challenges FIA’s Radio Regulations

Max Verstappen has openly criticized the FIA's decision to limit swearing on Formula One team radios. This comes after FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem expressed concerns over the use of explicit language, comparing drivers to foul-mouthed rappers.

Verstappen, known for his candidness, suggested that the governing body was going too far. 'Everyone swears, some people a bit more than others,' remarked Verstappen, who recently used an expletive in a press conference to describe the state of his car. He argued that the main issue lies in broadcasting, suggesting that censorship and delay could be better solutions.

Lewis Hamilton also voiced his displeasure with Ben Sulayem's analogy, pointing out its racial undertones. 'I don't like how he's expressed it,' said Hamilton, emphasizing the importance of emotional expression in the sport. The debate continues as the FIA grapples with maintaining decorum while respecting drivers' freedom of speech.

(With inputs from agencies.)