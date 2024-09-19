Left Menu

Max Verstappen Challenges FIA’s Radio Regulations

Max Verstappen criticizes the FIA's decision to minimize swearing on Formula One team radios. FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem wants to curb bad language, comparing drivers to rappers. Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton find the regulations and comments problematic, emphasizing freedom of expression and questioning the racial undertones.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 21:08 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 21:08 IST
Max Verstappen Challenges FIA’s Radio Regulations
Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen has openly criticized the FIA's decision to limit swearing on Formula One team radios. This comes after FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem expressed concerns over the use of explicit language, comparing drivers to foul-mouthed rappers.

Verstappen, known for his candidness, suggested that the governing body was going too far. 'Everyone swears, some people a bit more than others,' remarked Verstappen, who recently used an expletive in a press conference to describe the state of his car. He argued that the main issue lies in broadcasting, suggesting that censorship and delay could be better solutions.

Lewis Hamilton also voiced his displeasure with Ben Sulayem's analogy, pointing out its racial undertones. 'I don't like how he's expressed it,' said Hamilton, emphasizing the importance of emotional expression in the sport. The debate continues as the FIA grapples with maintaining decorum while respecting drivers' freedom of speech.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024