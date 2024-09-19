Jaiswal Reflects On Building Partnerships and Capitalizing on Loose Deliveries in India’s Test Against Bangladesh
Yashasvi Jaiswal discussed India's strategy to form partnerships and capitalize on loose balls after day one of the Test against Bangladesh. Despite a top-order collapse, Jaiswal and Pant stabilized the innings before Ashwin and Jadeja's unbeaten 195-run partnership brought India to 339/6 at the end of the day.
- Country:
- India
After the end of the first day in the Test match against Bangladesh, Indian batter Yashasvi Jaiswal shared insights on their strategy to form partnerships and score off loose balls. Jaiswal, who played a 56-run knock from 118 balls with a strike rate of 47.46, hit nine boundaries in his innings.
Addressing the media in a post-day press conference, Jaiswal emphasized the need for more practice and explained that scoring off loose balls was a key focus. He mentioned the importance of forming partnerships and using their feet to extend their innings. "Batsmen are bound to get out to some deliveries. I just played it with the aim to continue playing longer. Practice is essential. We discussed how to use our feet and score from loose deliveries," he said.
Bangladesh, after winning the toss, chose to bowl in the first Test of the series in Chennai. India's top order faltered at 34/3, but stabilizing efforts from Jaiswal (56) and Rishabh Pant (39) resulted in a 62-run partnership. Despite further setbacks, an unbeaten 195-run stand between Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja (86*) propelled India to 339/6. Ashwin remained unbeaten with a century. Hasan Mahmud led Bangladesh's bowling with figures of 4/58, dismantling India's top order, including Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Virat Kohli.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
NZ and South Korea to Explore Strategic Partnership, Discuss FTA Upgrade
China-Africa Summit: Major Agreements and Strategic Partnerships Formed
India and Brunei Strengthen Bilateral Ties, Elevate Partnership
India and Brunei Forge Enhanced Partnership: Modi's Historic Visit
PM Narendra Modi arrives in Singapore for two-day visit to “deepen strategic partnership” with the Southeast Asian nation.