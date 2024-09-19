Jaiswal Reflects On Building Partnerships and Capitalizing on Loose Deliveries in India’s Test Against Bangladesh

After the end of the first day in the Test match against Bangladesh, Indian batter Yashasvi Jaiswal shared insights on their strategy to form partnerships and score off loose balls. Jaiswal, who played a 56-run knock from 118 balls with a strike rate of 47.46, hit nine boundaries in his innings.

Addressing the media in a post-day press conference, Jaiswal emphasized the need for more practice and explained that scoring off loose balls was a key focus. He mentioned the importance of forming partnerships and using their feet to extend their innings. "Batsmen are bound to get out to some deliveries. I just played it with the aim to continue playing longer. Practice is essential. We discussed how to use our feet and score from loose deliveries," he said.

Bangladesh, after winning the toss, chose to bowl in the first Test of the series in Chennai. India's top order faltered at 34/3, but stabilizing efforts from Jaiswal (56) and Rishabh Pant (39) resulted in a 62-run partnership. Despite further setbacks, an unbeaten 195-run stand between Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja (86*) propelled India to 339/6. Ashwin remained unbeaten with a century. Hasan Mahmud led Bangladesh's bowling with figures of 4/58, dismantling India's top order, including Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Virat Kohli.

(With inputs from agencies.)