Left Menu

Jaiswal Reflects On Building Partnerships and Capitalizing on Loose Deliveries in India’s Test Against Bangladesh

Yashasvi Jaiswal discussed India's strategy to form partnerships and capitalize on loose balls after day one of the Test against Bangladesh. Despite a top-order collapse, Jaiswal and Pant stabilized the innings before Ashwin and Jadeja's unbeaten 195-run partnership brought India to 339/6 at the end of the day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 21:15 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 21:15 IST
Jaiswal Reflects On Building Partnerships and Capitalizing on Loose Deliveries in India’s Test Against Bangladesh
Yashasvi Jaiswal. (Picture: X/@BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After the end of the first day in the Test match against Bangladesh, Indian batter Yashasvi Jaiswal shared insights on their strategy to form partnerships and score off loose balls. Jaiswal, who played a 56-run knock from 118 balls with a strike rate of 47.46, hit nine boundaries in his innings.

Addressing the media in a post-day press conference, Jaiswal emphasized the need for more practice and explained that scoring off loose balls was a key focus. He mentioned the importance of forming partnerships and using their feet to extend their innings. "Batsmen are bound to get out to some deliveries. I just played it with the aim to continue playing longer. Practice is essential. We discussed how to use our feet and score from loose deliveries," he said.

Bangladesh, after winning the toss, chose to bowl in the first Test of the series in Chennai. India's top order faltered at 34/3, but stabilizing efforts from Jaiswal (56) and Rishabh Pant (39) resulted in a 62-run partnership. Despite further setbacks, an unbeaten 195-run stand between Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja (86*) propelled India to 339/6. Ashwin remained unbeaten with a century. Hasan Mahmud led Bangladesh's bowling with figures of 4/58, dismantling India's top order, including Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Virat Kohli.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024