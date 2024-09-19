Cricket Legends Umpires Set to Bring Flair to Legends League Cricket Season 3

Veteran umpires Billy Bowden, Ranmore Martinesz, and Jerry Matibiri are poised to bring their expertise and flair to the third season of the Legends League Cricket, which kicks off this Friday.

The trio will officiate a total of 25 matches across four cities: Jodhpur, Surat, Jammu, and Srinagar, ensuring a high standard of play and competition.

'The Legends are legends for a reason, and it's fantastic to be here for this opportunity,' said Bowden in an official release. 'Everyone's in great form, and we are looking forward to a competitive season. It's exciting to watch and be a part of the Legends League Cricket.'

The League will commence at the Barkatullah Khan Stadium in Jodhpur on September 20, travel to the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium in Surat on September 27, the Maulana Azad Stadium in Jammu on October 3, and finally conclude at the Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar from October 9-16. This season promises to be thrilling for cricket fans, providing them with the chance to see their heroes in action.

(With inputs from agencies.)