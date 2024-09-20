Left Menu

Shohei Ohtani Makes MLB History with 50-50 Season

Los Angeles Dodgers' star Shohei Ohtani on Thursday became the first MLB player to hit 50 home runs and steal 50 bases in a single season. He stole a base after his first two at-bats before hitting consecutive home runs in the fourth and seventh innings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 04:36 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 04:36 IST
Shohei Ohtani Makes MLB History with 50-50 Season

Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Shohei Ohtani on Thursday became the first MLB player to hit 50 home runs and steal 50 bases in a single season.

Ohtani, who came into the game needing a stolen base and two home runs to achieve the historic feat, stole after his first two at-bats before hitting back-to-back home runs in the fourth and seventh innings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024