Shohei Ohtani Makes MLB History with 50-50 Season
Los Angeles Dodgers' star Shohei Ohtani on Thursday became the first MLB player to hit 50 home runs and steal 50 bases in a single season. He stole a base after his first two at-bats before hitting consecutive home runs in the fourth and seventh innings.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 04:36 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 04:36 IST
Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Shohei Ohtani on Thursday became the first MLB player to hit 50 home runs and steal 50 bases in a single season.
Ohtani, who came into the game needing a stolen base and two home runs to achieve the historic feat, stole after his first two at-bats before hitting back-to-back home runs in the fourth and seventh innings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement