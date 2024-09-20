Graham Arnold Steps Down as Australia's Coach Amid World Cup Qualifying Struggles
Graham Arnold has resigned as the coach of Australia's national soccer team, the Socceroos, following a poor start to Asia's third phase of World Cup qualifying. The resignation comes despite a recent endorsement from Football Australia boss James Johnson. Arnold's second stint lasted six years, ending with a 1-0 loss to Bahrain and a 0-0 draw against Indonesia. He expressed that the decision was in the best interest of the nation and the team, leaving with pride in past achievements. Football Australia is now focused on quickly finding a replacement.
Graham Arnold has stepped down as coach of Australia's national soccer team, the Socceroos, following a disappointing start to Asia's third phase of World Cup qualifying. Arnold cited the decision as being in the best interest of the nation, the players, and Football Australia.
The resignation, announced a week after Football Australia boss James Johnson endorsed the 61-year-old, follows a shocking 1-0 loss to Bahrain and a 0-0 draw with Indonesia. Arnold's second stint with the Socceroos lasted six years, during which he notably guided the team to the last 16 of the 2022 World Cup.
In a statement, Football Australia noted that while it respected Arnold's decision, it would swiftly move to appoint a new head coach to ensure stability and continue building on the foundations laid during Arnold's tenure. Arnold's departure is seen as a move toward fresh leadership amid growing challenges in the World Cup qualifying campaign.
