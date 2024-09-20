Victor Boniface Shines in Bayer Leverkusen's Champions League Return

Victor Boniface didn't score but made a significant impact for Bayer Leverkusen during their Champions League return on Thursday.

The Nigerian striker's deft footwork in setting up the second goal in a 4-0 win at Feyenoord drew acclaim from teammates and soccer fans on social media.

Boniface, at the edge of the area, faked a right-foot shot before playing wide to Jeremie Frimpong with his left, who then set up Alex Grimaldo for a 2-0 lead in the 30th minute.

"That's his signature move," said Leverkusen forward Florian Wirtz. "I think he's the best at doing it in the soccer world."

Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso dubbed it a "Boni-trick." "When it works, we're happy," Alonso said, "and when it doesn't, we need to be a bit simpler."

Wirtz scored the first and third goals for Leverkusen, the team that captured the German league-and-cup double last season before falling to Atalanta in the Europa League final.

"We were just happy to be playing in the Champions League again," Wirtz said. "I didn't expect to score twice, but I took my chances."

