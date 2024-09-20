Left Menu

Victor Boniface Shines in Bayer Leverkusen's Champions League Return

Victor Boniface impressed during Bayer Leverkusen's return to the Champions League. His skilful assist contributed to one of the goals in their 4-0 win against Feyenoord. His move earned praise from teammates and fans. Florian Wirtz also had a standout performance, scoring two goals in his Champions League debut.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rotterdam | Updated: 20-09-2024 09:14 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 09:14 IST
Victor Boniface Shines in Bayer Leverkusen's Champions League Return
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

Victor Boniface didn't score but made a significant impact for Bayer Leverkusen during their Champions League return on Thursday.

The Nigerian striker's deft footwork in setting up the second goal in a 4-0 win at Feyenoord drew acclaim from teammates and soccer fans on social media.

Boniface, at the edge of the area, faked a right-foot shot before playing wide to Jeremie Frimpong with his left, who then set up Alex Grimaldo for a 2-0 lead in the 30th minute.

"That's his signature move," said Leverkusen forward Florian Wirtz. "I think he's the best at doing it in the soccer world."

Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso dubbed it a "Boni-trick." "When it works, we're happy," Alonso said, "and when it doesn't, we need to be a bit simpler."

Wirtz scored the first and third goals for Leverkusen, the team that captured the German league-and-cup double last season before falling to Atalanta in the Europa League final.

"We were just happy to be playing in the Champions League again," Wirtz said. "I didn't expect to score twice, but I took my chances."

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024