Graham Arnold Resigns as Australia Coach Following World Cup Qualifying Setback

Graham Arnold has resigned as Australia coach after a poor start in Asia's third phase of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup. His decision ends a six-year second stint and follows criticism after a 1-0 loss to Bahrain and a 0-0 draw with Indonesia. Football Australia is seeking a permanent replacement.

Updated: 20-09-2024 10:17 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 10:17 IST
resignation

Graham Arnold has stepped down as Australia's coach, describing his resignation as the 'best for the nation' after a rocky start to the third phase of Asia's qualifying rounds for the 2026 World Cup. Arnold's exit ends a six-year tenure marked by heavy criticism following Australia's unexpected defeats.

Despite Football Australia's CEO James Johnson backing Arnold just a week ago, the coach felt it was time for a change after reflecting on recent performances. 'I've given absolutely everything to the role and I'm immensely proud of what we've achieved,' Arnold stated in a press release.

Football Australia confirmed Arnold's decision was accepted by the board and emphasized the urgency of appointing a permanent coach before their next World Cup qualifier against China in October. Johnson highlighted the need for a new coach who understands both the Australian mentality and the complexities of Asian qualification.

(With inputs from agencies.)

