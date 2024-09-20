Left Menu

India's Dramatic Comeback and Dominance Over Bangladesh in Opening Test

India made a remarkable recovery from 34-3 to post 376 all out in the opening test against Bangladesh. The Indian bowlers quickly dismantled Bangladesh's top order, leaving them struggling at 26-3. Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, and Ravindra Jadeja were key contributors.

India posted 376 all out, making a remarkable recovery from a precarious 34-3, and then wrecked the Bangladesh top order to get ahead in the opening test between the neighbors on Friday.

Having let India off the hook after dominating the first two sessions on Thursday, Bangladesh was reeling at 26-3 at lunch on the second day of the contest at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium. Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (15) and Mushfiqur Rahim (four) were in the middle with Bangladesh 350 behind.

Jasprit Bumrah struck in the first over of the Bangladesh innings when Shadman Islam shouldered arms to a delivery that went on to hit the top of the off stump. Akash Deep bowled Zakir Hasan and Mominul Haque with successive deliveries but was denied a hat-trick by Mushfiqur.

Earlier, Ravindra Jadeja fell for his overnight score of 86 after India resumed on 339-6. While Jadeja fell short of a century, his 199-run stand with Ravichandran Ashwin (113) rescued India from a top-order meltdown.

Hasan Mahmud (5-83) was the pick of the Bangladesh bowlers, while Taskin Ahmed (3-55) ran through the Indian tail.

(With inputs from agencies.)

