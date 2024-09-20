Inoka Ranaweera Recalled for Sri Lanka's T20 World Cup Campaign
Sri Lanka has recalled left-arm spinner Inoka Ranaweera for their 15-member squad ahead of the Women's T20 World Cup in UAE. Ranaweera, who last played in the 2024 Women’s World Cup Qualifiers, is expected to perform well in UAE’s spin-friendly conditions. Sri Lanka's squad will be led by Chamari Athapaththu.
Sri Lanka has made a strategic decision by recalling experienced left-arm spinner Inoka Ranaweera for their upcoming campaign in the Women's T20 World Cup in the UAE. The 15-member squad will be captained by the dynamic Chamari Athapaththu.
Ranaweera, a seasoned player with over 12 years of international experience, last featured in the 2024 Women's World Cup Qualifiers. She is expected to excel in the spin-friendly conditions of the UAE, enhancing the depth of Sri Lanka's bowling attack.
Sri Lanka's team has been on an exceptional run, clinching series wins over England and South Africa, and securing a historic Asia Cup victory. They aim to continue their unbeaten momentum in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2024 and will kick off their campaign against Pakistan on October 3 at Sharjah.
