Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: Pakistan and UAE Ink Landmark Agreements

Pakistan and the UAE signed five significant agreements to enhance cooperation during Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed's visit. Document exchanges covered sectors like mining, railways, banking, and infrastructure. Both nations expressed commitment to deepening economic relations, with a focus on investment and development initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 27-02-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 20:58 IST
Strengthening Ties: Pakistan and UAE Ink Landmark Agreements
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a significant diplomatic move, Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates inked five key agreements to strengthen bilateral cooperation during the official visit of Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, as reported by state-run Radio Pakistan.

The pacts, exchanged at a ceremony attended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Crown Prince, spanned multiple sectors including mining, railways, banking, and infrastructure. This event underscores the UAE's unwavering support for Pakistan's economic growth and development, as noted by the Prime Minister.

The visit, which witnessed cultural exchanges and high-level meetings, was further marked by the conferral of the Nishan-e-Pakistan award on the Crown Prince, highlighting the deepening bond between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025