Strengthening Ties: Pakistan and UAE Ink Landmark Agreements

In a significant diplomatic move, Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates inked five key agreements to strengthen bilateral cooperation during the official visit of Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, as reported by state-run Radio Pakistan.

The pacts, exchanged at a ceremony attended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Crown Prince, spanned multiple sectors including mining, railways, banking, and infrastructure. This event underscores the UAE's unwavering support for Pakistan's economic growth and development, as noted by the Prime Minister.

The visit, which witnessed cultural exchanges and high-level meetings, was further marked by the conferral of the Nishan-e-Pakistan award on the Crown Prince, highlighting the deepening bond between the two nations.

