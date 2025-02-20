Diplomatic Ties Between US and UAE: A Pivotal Meeting Amid Global Tensions

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio concluded an important diplomatic journey with a meeting in the United Arab Emirates, emphasizing high-level engagement amidst escalating global tensions.

Rubio's discussions with UAE leaders, including Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, addressed crucial topics like the ongoing ceasefire in Gaza and geopolitical stability. The UAE's role in mediating between Russia and Ukraine was acknowledged.

In a broader context, the dialogue highlighted the strategic partnership between the US and UAE, underscoring shared economic and security interests. The meeting also explored prospective solutions for enduring peace in the region, especially concerning the Palestinian situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)